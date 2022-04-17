Ian Wright has played down Arsenal’s chances of getting top four, due to them not scoring enough goals.

Wright scored 185 goals in 288 games for Arsenal, and the current crop of players doesn’t contain a man capable of hitting these kind of numbers. Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal’s starting striker, but he has only managed four league goals this season.

Wright believes Arsenal have to score more goals, and signing a striker is the first place to start.

“The problem is taking chances, they weren’t half chances, they were good chances. They needed a striker, we haven’t got that striker. He’s trying to do it through the way we are playing. They created chances, goalkeepers are playing well, but they are chances they should be taking,” said Wright, speaking to Premier League Productions.

Stating a team must score more goals might seem like an obvious solution for a football team, but often it stems from other problems. Not creating chances, not having enough possession, and conceding too many goals can also hamper your sides chances of doing well.

As Wright stated, Arsenal are creating the chances, playing well, and getting into the right positions, but they don’t have a striker who can put these chances away regularly.

Arsenal were without Lacazette in their most recent game against Southampton, meaning Eddie Nketiah, who is yet to score a Premier League goal this season, deputised in his position.

“Look at Tottenham they are capable of scoring. Man United have got Cristiano Ronaldo so you’ll always fancy them two to score goals. But Arsenal at the moment are not scoring enough goals,” added Wright.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United are battling Arsenal for the top-four, but they way the latter are going, it’s going to be a struggle for them in the final few games.