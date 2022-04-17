Graham Roberts says one Tottenham player lacks passion and hunger

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Graham Roberts has stated Spur’s record-signing Tanguy Ndombele lacks passion and hunger but has all the talent in the world.

The 62-year-old was responding to a tweet about the midfielder, which was stating that Lyon will not be making the Frenchman’s move to France a permanent one and Roberts voiced a strong opinion about the player underneath.

Tanguy his own worst enemy has all the talent in the world but not the passion and hunger to get himself in the right shape or mind for football. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 16, 2022

Ndombele completed a return to the Ligue 1 outfit in January for the remainder of the current campaign having failed to live up to the heights expected of him in North London.

The midfielder has played seven times in Ligue 1 and has only two assists to his name so far.

The 25-year-old arrived in North London for a club-record £63m from Lyon in July 2019 according to Sky Sports and the move has been a massive failure, with Football Insider reporting that Antonio Conte has already stated that the Frenchman has no future at the club.

Roberts’ opinion is a strong one but it is correct. Ndombele is a very talented player but doesn’t seem to work hard enough to unlock it to its full potential.

The Frenchman is still only 25-years-old and if he does leave Spurs in the summer, hopefully his next club can start tapping into some of the midfielder’s true potential.