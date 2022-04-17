Leicester City has taken an early lead against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the game, which is being played at the Magpies’ home ground St James’ Park, Brendan Rodgers would have known that anything less than three points would mount the pressure on him again.

Despite what has so far been an underwhelming campaign for the Foxes, who find themselves ninth in the table, a late surge could see them qualify for European football next season.

Thanks to an ingenious set-piece routine that set up wide man Ademola Lookman, Rodgers’ Foxes have taken an early lead in the North East.