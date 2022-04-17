Liverpool are targeting Aberdeen right-back, Calvin Ramsay, to replace outgoing Neco Williams.

Ramsay has become a first-team regular this season for Aberdeen, managing 22 league appearances this season. The talented defender could be a target for Premier League clubs, who will undoubtedly be impressed by him playing regularly at such a young age.

According to The Sun, Liverpool are looking to sign the 18-year-old as a replacement for Williams.

Williams is currently on loan at Fulham, but the report also states that they are willing to let him leave on a permanent deal.

With Williams out on loan, Liverpool are without a backup right-back to Trent Alexander-Arnold and have played Joe Gomez and James Milner in this position at times this season.

Liverpool have quality in depth in most areas of the pitch, but having to play a centre-back or a midfielder at right-back isn’t ideal.

Ramsay is highly-regarded in Scotland and would be able to provide competition to Alexander-Arnold. Due to his age, he shouldn’t be demanding a starting spot ahead of one of the best right-backs in the world.

Not many players are willing to sign knowing they won’t be starting every week, so signing an up and coming talent might be the route to go down.