Liverpool preparing to offer one of their infamous front three a new contract

Liverpool’s infamous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract with the club very soon and it would be in the Red’s best interests to keep them all for the seasons ahead but at a reasonable price.

The trio have been split up of late, as Firmino has lost his place to new signing Luis Diaz, who has started life on Merseyside in rapid fashion. The Colombian is even keeping out goal-scoring machine Diogo Jota, as Liverpool’s forward line is currently stacked with top talent and is the deepest Jurgen Klopp has had since arriving at the club.

It has been reported by many, that talks over Salah’s new contract are still ongoing and the Egyptian has reportedly rejected the club’s latest offer according to Fabrizio Romano.

While that is still going on, the club have moved on to sorting out the future of another one of the trio.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are planning to offer Sadio Mane a new contract but will not break the bank to do so. Mane reportedly wants to stay at Anfield and Liverpool’s owners want to keep him at the club.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group are mindful of the costs of handing out mega long-term contracts to Mane as well as Salah given their ages and one would expect if it did come down to choosing just one, it would be the Egyptian.

Mane has thrived since moving into a central role following Diaz’s move to the Reds. The Senegalese international has 18 goals and two assists to his name this season and scored two valuable goals in yesterday’s FA Cup semi-final with Man City.

The forward is enjoying an incredible year winning the African Cup of Nations and qualifying for the World Cup with Senegal to go along with his recent Reds resurgence.

Could a new contract be another highlight of his year?