Man City star an alternative option for Barcelona this summer

One of Barcelona’s main objectives this summer is to sign a number nine for Xavi and having given up on Erling Haaland, the Catalan side turned their attention to Robert Lewandowski but should that fail they now have alternative options.

One of these alternative options according to Marca, is Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, who is on a list along with Rafael Leão and Darwin Nunez.

The Brazilian could leave City should they sign Erling Haaland in the summer, as that would see the 25-year-old’s minutes restricted further than they already are at present and it is believed that City are the frontrunners for the Dortmund striker according to MEN.

For Barcelona, the problem with signing Lewandowski lies in the price and the club are undecided whether to go for a short-term option or look for a young and long-term striker.

The Catalan side are still struggling financially and would have to sell the likes of Coutinho, Pjanic, Umtiti, Griezmann and Trincao to fund any deal.

Lewandowski has one more year left on his contract with the Bavarian club and has a price tag of around €60 million according to Marca, which is a lot considering the Polish international will be 34 at the start of next season.

Therefore, Jesus could be a solid choice for the La Liga giants, as the Brazilain would be a cheaper option and is much younger than the Bayern striker.

Jesus has a lot of talent but has not been able to fully show it at City because of the number of minutes the 25-year-old gets in Manchester.

There are a lot of elements in play for this transfer to happen so we’ll have to see how all of this plays out.