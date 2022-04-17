Man City star back in Guardiola’s bad books after Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola is reportedly unhappy with Jack Grealish’s behaviour after Manchester City’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and does not want ill-discipline at the club.

Man City played out a 0-0 draw in a feisty encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, which saw the Premier League side get through to the next round 1-0 on aggregate.

The tie, however, descended into chaos at the end after Felipe made a good tackle on Phil Foden but then kicked out at the City forward, which warranted a red card for the Atleti defender.

This caused a melee between both sides and two of the main characters within were Savic and Jack Grealish, who wasn’t even on the field of play. The former City defender grabbed the Englishman’s hair after he mouthed what appeared to be a four-letter insult.

This then continued all the way down the tunnel at full-time until it came to a natural conclusion.

Although Guardiola saw Diego Simeone’s hyper-aggressive Atletico side as the main aggressor on the night, he felt Grealish’s conduct did not help matters.

A City source has told Football Insider that the City boss does not want any type of ill-discipline or provocative behaviour at the club and therefore is unhappy with Grealish after that type of behaviour was shown on Wednesday night.

Grealish started and scored in Man City’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday but has failed to live up to expectations since joining from Aston Villa in the summer. This is not uncommon in a Guardiola team, as it can take players some time to get up to speed with what the Spaniard demands – Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo being perfect case studies.

This is not the first time the 26-year-old has been in the City boss’s bad books after the nightclub incident back in December and the winger needs to be careful not to blow this big opportunity he has been given with what many consider the best team in the world.