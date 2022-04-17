Man United-linked attacker wants to leave current club this summer

After finding themselves flirting with relegation, Everton fans will be desperate to see their side remain in the Premier League.

However, regardless of the Toffees’ top-flight status next season, one first-team player looks destined to move on. Winger Richarlison is by far one of the club’s biggest talents but with the club in freefall, it is no surprise to see him wanted by some of the league’s bigger clubs.

We exclusively reported over a month ago that Manchester United’s head of transfers Matt Judge had held talks with the Brazilian’s agent over a proposed summer transfer back in January – a story that has since been backed up by leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Everton striker Richarlison and his Velasco Sport Group have now officially signed with CAA Base agency ?? #EFC Been told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options. Of course no talks now – he’s totally focused on Everton. pic.twitter.com/PDqGCsMTJ2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2022

With the Red Devils’ interest still very much there, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claim the Everton winger is keen to leave Goodison Park at the end of the season.

MORE: Fans spot David De Gea kicking ball out of play to avoid passing to Harry Maguire

Manager Frank Lampard is preparing the Toffees for their final eight league games and with the side sitting in 17th spot, precariously above the drop zone on 28 points, the club will be hoping Richarlison’s mindset remains firmly on helping his team overcome possible relegation.

Since joining the Toffees from Watford in 2018, Richarlison, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 145 matches, across all competitions, directly contributing to 62 goals along the way.