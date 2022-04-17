Manchester United slap £40m price tag on wantaway star

Manchester United will demand £40m for wantaway goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson has spent the majority of his Manchester United career playing second fiddle to David De Gea. Now could be time for Henderson to move on and progress his career, and Stretty News has recently reported that he wants to leave the club.

However, it’s not going to be easy to prise Henderson away from Old Trafford, and the Manchester club will be demanding a hefty fee for their backup goalkeeper.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have placed a £40m price tag on their goalkeeper, with Newcastle potentially interested in signing the England international.

Newcastle showed their interest before finding out the valuation of Henderson, so it will be interesting to see if they continue their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Henderson is still extremely young in goalkeeper terms, and £40m might be a bargain in the long run. If Henderson performs to a level he’s shown in glimpses at United, and Newcastle can get ten or more years out of him, the price tag doesn’t seem so large over this length of time.