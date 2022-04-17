Manchester United are targeting Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite to help to bolster their leaky defence.

Manchester United have conceded 44 Premier League goals this season, more than any other club, except Leicester City, in the top ten. If the Manchester club are looking to battle for the title next season, this will have to improve, with top of the league Manchester City conceding 24 fewer goals.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are targeting Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, despite him not breaking into the first-team on a regular basis so far.

The transfer budget of the Manchester club depends on European qualification, so they may target younger players on the cheap to improve their squad.

The 19-year-old defender has only managed eight first-team appearances in the league since joining the club from Carlisle in 2020. Everton have four senior centre-backs ahead of him as it stands, but the six-foot five defender is highly-rated at the club.

If Manchester United are looking to immediately improve their defence, then Branthwaite might not be the answer. Although a talented defender, if he’s not playing regularly for a side sitting near the foot of the table, he’s going to find it difficult playing for a side battling for Europe.