This summer could see Newcastle United offload several first-team players.

Although likely to also recruit heavily, it is expected that the Magpies will be forced to balance out their bloated squad and that could lead to some surprise transfers.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who at one point appeared to be the only safe player following the club’s take over, now looks to be one of the leading candidates to be sold this summer.

However, according to journalist Dean Jones, the French winger may not be the only surprise sale at the end of the season, with striker Callum Wilson also heading for the exit.

“I think Callum Wilson will be a backup option, at best,” Jones told This Is Futbol.

“He’s not going to be their main striker going forward in terms of the ambition that they’ve got and where they want to get to. So I think if a good offer came in for him, then they could become open to that.”