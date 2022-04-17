Newcastle’s new owner is not even close to the sport’s richest person

When Newcastle United were taken over by a consortium spearheaded by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) and their chairman Mohammad Bin Salman, many were led to believe that the Saudi crown prince was now the richest owner in football, which is in fact not the case.

As informed by research collected by OLBG, the Daily Mirror has compiled a list of the top ten wealthiest sports team owners, but here, only the football personnel will be considered.

Starting with the subject in question, Newcastle’s Bin Salman has a net worth of around $18bn, which ranks him as the sixth richest owner in the sport.

Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke is next on the list with a net worth of $19.8bn, which must be frustrating for Arsenal fans knowing the money that could be spent over the years. However, the American has a massive portfolio of sports teams, as he owns NFL side Los Angeles Rams, NBA giants Denver Nuggets, Ice Hockey icons Colorado Avalanche, and MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Man City’s owner Sheikh Mansour is one of the most known in football and is worth a staggering $22.9bn. The City owner also owns a host of other smaller football teams as part of the City Group but his main focus is the Premier League side. Mansour has built City into a footballing powerhouse and it does not look like stopping anytime soon.

Surprisingly the next three owners are not involved in the Premier League or include PSG.

The third richest owner on the list is Dietrich Mateschitz and his Red Bull machine, with clubs like New York Red Bulls, RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig all under his control. The Austrian is believed to be worth around $28.5bn.

Stade Rennes’ Francois Pinault is placed second on the list with a jaw-dropping net worth of $43.5bn. The Frenchman is the richest owner in Europe’s top five leagues and it is surprising considering Rennes are nowhere near the top of the European game.

And the richest owner in football accolade goes to Carlos Slim, the owner of Spanish second division side, Real Oviedo. Slim was the richest person in the world when he paid £1.91m to purchase the Spanish outfit in 2012 and is still worth a staggering $80.9bn. The football world might want to keep an eye on the side if they ever get promoted to La Liga.

Although the PIF’s worth is believed to be around £320billion, which makes Newcastle the richest club in the world, the head of that group, Bin Salman, is not. It is not even close in fact, which might come as a surprise to many.