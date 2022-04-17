PSG join the fight with Premier League club’s for highly rated striker

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the fight for Benfica’s Darwin Núñez and will battle it out with several Premier League clubs for the striker’s signature.

Nunez is enjoying a remarkable season with Benfica and it has grabbed the attention of many of Europe’s top clubs. The Uruguayan reminded everyone again on Wednesday of his ability with a remarkable performance against Liverpool at Anfield and it is likely that the 22-year-old will leave the Portuguese side in the summer.

PSG have now reportedly joined the race according to Todofichajes and are confident now that the player has recently changed agents.

With Kylian Mbappe’s future still up in the air, the Benfica striker could be a solid replacement for the Frenchman.

PSG are willing to offer the 22-year-old a big salary and are also said to be willing to pay €70million to Benfica. It is not the reported €120million that the Lisbon club would like, but it is not a bad starting point for the negotiations to begin.

The Paris club will have to battle it out with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool according to the Daily Mail.

This would be a big fight for PSG to win and they are already ahead of the Magpies who have offered €59million (£49million) according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail also reports that Benfica are looking for €72million (£60million) rather than the €120million reported by Todofichajes, which would make this deal a lot more achievable for many of the clubs involved.

Nunez’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and the young striker has scored a whopping 32 goals in 37 games this season.

The race for his signature could be one of the summer’s main talking points and it is surely going to be a big payday for the player and for Benfica.