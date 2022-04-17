Leeds United will be desperate to stay in the Premier League next season but they’ll be equally as desperate to keep hold of winger Raphinha.

The Brazilian attacker, who has two years left on his contract, has emerged as a target for Spanish side Barcelona.

With the Catalan giants rumoured to be preparing an offer within the region of £50m for the Elland Road fan-favourite, this summer could see Raphinha leave Yorkshire.

MORE: Newcastle’s new owner is not even close to the sport’s richest person

However, one person who feels the figures involved in the winger’s potential move are inflated is former defender Danny Mills.

“I don’t think he would be a superstar signing,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Not as far as Barcelona superstar signings go, he certainly would not be anywhere near that.

“He’s a very good player, we know that. I’m sure there will be Premier League clubs chasing his signature and maybe some European clubs.

“But until they come in with some firm bids, we’re talking £50million-plus.

“There’s probably better value for money out there at the moment. You can probably get someone a little bit more proven for £50million.”

Since joining the Whites from French side Stade Rennes back in 2020, Raphinha has gone on to feature in 61 matches, in all competitions, scoring 16 and assisting 12 goals along the way.