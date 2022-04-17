RB Salzburg look set to sign a striker amid rumours of Karim Adeyemi leaving the club, with Liverpool reportedly interested.

Adeyemi has been in fine form for Salzburg this season, scoring 16 goals in 24 league games. Despite being only 20-years-old, the German striker is a regular for his club side and has also been capped three times by his country.

Sky Sports Germany have reported that Adeyemi is in talks with Liverpool, and Salzburg are set to sign his replacement, as seen in the tweet below by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Excl: RB Salzburg are set to sign Brazilian striker Fernando from Shakhtar Donetsk. Deal at final stages. He’s gonna join RB Salzburg from July 1. ???? #transfers Fernando will be the replacement for Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund are pushing to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/q65sVNmz5n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2022

Adeyemi is also linked to Borussia Dortmund, as mentioned by Romano, and the German striker may be tempted to follow in the footsteps of former Salzburg players, who have joined the Bundesliga and progressed in their careers.

Naby Keita, Dominik Szoboszlai, Erling Haaland, Amadou Haidara, and Dayot Upamecano are just a few to have come from the Austrian side and made their name in the German top division.

Other players such as Sadio Mane and Enock Mwepu have taken the route to the Premier League, so Adeyemi has two pathways that he can follow, which have both proven successful in the past for others.