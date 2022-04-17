Ronaldo on target to secure £1million bonus after yesterday’s performance

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a huge hat-trick for Manchester United against Norwich yesterday, as the Red Devils secured valuable points on a day when Tottenham and Arsenal both lost.

The result leaves the Manchester outfit just three points from fourth spot and level on points with Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick was the fiftieth of his career, a staggering number for the mere mortals of the game and it could be one that pushes the rest of United’s season.

However, the three points weren’t the only thing the 37-year-old received for his goal-scoring feat yesterday, as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged himself a nice easter bonus.

The Portuguese international earned a whopping £850,000 on Saturday afternoon after activating one of his bonuses.

According to a report via the Daily Mirror, included in Ronaldo’s contract were several performance-related incentives. One was a £750,000 bonus should he break the 20 goal barrier. The 37-year-old is also picking up £100,000 for every goal he scores on top of that.

With six games remaining this campaign, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could pick up some huge bonuses, as the Portuguese man is just five goals away from that marker and on top of that, the 37-year-old will also earn £1milllion should he finish as the team’s top scorer.

Ronaldo has been criticised by many for his work rate and lack of consistency this season, which is justified, but the striker is a major source of goals for United when they need them – which yesterday showed.

It is unknown whether Ronaldo will be in Manchester next season, as a new manager is set to come in and Champions League football is still in the balance.

What is known, is that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still scores plenty of goals.