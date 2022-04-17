Allan Saint-Maxmin is a menace when running at players.

The flamboyant French winger was named in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup to face Leicester City in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at St James’ Park.

Despite falling behind early on following a well-taken corner kick routine, Howe’s Magpies fought back well to draw level through midfielder Bruno Guimaraes just shy of the half-time break.

As the game is now well into its second 45, Saint-Maximin, who remains on the field of play, unleashed a devastating dribble, taking on and beating as many as three Foxes’ players.

Check out the clip below – it’s just a shame the Frenchman’s final ball let him down.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports