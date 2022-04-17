Video: Burnley’s Ashley Westwood suffers horrific injury which leaves West Ham’s Vlasic distraught

Burnley’s Ashley Westwood has suffered a horrific injury in the Claret’s match with West Ham which left Nikola Vlasic distraught after being the other player in the collision.

In the video below, which contains graphic content, the West Ham player can be seen running into Westwood and everyone reacts horrified as the Burnley midfielder’s ankle is turned the other way.

? Graphic Content. Ashley Westwood injury video pic.twitter.com/nbzcJaXmvi — TheFootballMob (@thefootballmob) April 17, 2022

Footage courtesy of Ziggo

Vlasic was visibly distraught after the incident and was seen being consoled by his teammate Declan Rice and Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet

Nikola Vlasic harus ditenangkan oleh rekannya setelah melihat pergelangan kaki Ashley Westwood patah.. ??pic.twitter.com/OsbatSQUBv — Extra Time Indonesia (@idextratime) April 17, 2022

We hope Westwood makes a full recovery as it is never nice to see something like this happen to a player.