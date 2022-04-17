Video: Chris Sutton made to eat his words after Cristiano Ronaldo winner

Chris Sutton made a comment shortly before Cristiano Ronaldo buried a free-kick to win Manchester United their game against Norwich.

Ronaldo stepped up to the free-kick with the game at 2-2, and rifled the ball beyond the goalkeeper to win the game for Manchester United.

the Portuguese star’s record from free-kicks hasn’t been great over recent years, and Sutton pointed this out moments before he stepped up, as seen in the video below from BT Sport.

Sutton burst into laughter after being made to eat his words by Ronaldo, after stating that he “can’t remember the last free-kick he scored.”

I’m sure he will remember this one for multiple reasons.

