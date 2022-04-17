Video: Dejan Kulusevski controversially escapes red card after elbow

Dejan Kulusevski was lucky to escape a red card after attempting to elbow Marc Cucurella in the face in the Tottenham home defeat to Brighton.

Kulusevski appeared to attempt to elbow Cucurella, but luckily for him he barely caught the Brighton defender, if at all. The Spanish defender helped Kulusevski by barely reacting to the incident, as he stayed on his feet rather than rolling around.

Former Premier League referee had his say on the incident, speaking to Caught Offside.

“Kulusevski is very, very lucky to still be on the field of play. It’s a clear act of violent conduct. It isn’t a reckless use of the arm, which would be a caution. He clenched his fists and threw his elbow back into Cucurella’s chest – just under his chin,” said Halsey.

Dejan Kulusevski received a yellow for an elbow on Marc Cucurella and Enock Mwepu wasn't punished for a high foot… should either or both have been sent off? ? pic.twitter.com/BKp8GuxOn0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2022

The elbow attempt was extremely dangerous, and had he caught Cucurella properly, he could have done some serious damage.