Video: Ercan Kara scores sensational one-touch build up goal in MLS

Orlando City are flying high at the start of this season’s MLS campaign and continued their good start to the campaign with a 2-0 win over Columbus Crew last night which keeps the Florida side second in the Eastern table.

Within that game, Ercan Kara scored a sensational goal to make it 2-0, which came after a wonderful team move where one-touch football was on full display.

The goal, which can be seen below, was not a bad finish either by Kara but the build-up is what really makes this goal super attractive to watch.

The one-touch build up ?? Goals from Rodrigo Schlegel and Ercan Kara helped Orlando City beat Columbus Crew in the MLS last night. pic.twitter.com/LGofLOnFWF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 17, 2022

Kara’s goal in the role was almost Giroudesque and will be a contender for goal of the season in America.