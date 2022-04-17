Video: Ercan Kara scores sensational one-touch build up goal in MLS

MLS
Posted by

Orlando City are flying high at the start of this season’s MLS campaign and continued their good start to the campaign with a 2-0 win over Columbus Crew last night which keeps the Florida side second in the Eastern table.

Within that game, Ercan Kara scored a sensational goal to make it 2-0, which came after a wonderful team move where one-touch football was on full display.

The goal, which can be seen below, was not a bad finish either by Kara but the build-up is what really makes this goal super attractive to watch.

Kara’s goal in the role was almost Giroudesque and will be a contender for goal of the season in America.

 

 

More Stories Ecran Kara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.