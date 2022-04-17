(Video) Exquisite first-touch from Mason Mount leads to Chelsea second vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Chelsea now has one foot firmly inside next month’s FA Cup final.

The Blues, who are battling it out in Sunday’s semi-final against Crystal Palace, now lead two-nil, thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

MORE: (Video) Scenes at St James’ Park as Bruno Guimaraes scores 95th minute diving header vs. Leicester

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens FA Cup semi-final scoring with emphatic volley
Man City star an alternative option for Barcelona this summer
(Video) Scenes at St James’ Park as Bruno Guimaraes scores 95th minute diving header vs. Leicester

Coming into the game, both sides would have known that a final against Liverpool was up for grabs and it appears to be the Blues who are the team to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Following Loftus-Cheek’s opener just after the hour mark, fellow midfielder Mount has doubled his side’s lead.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 1

More Stories Mason Mount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.