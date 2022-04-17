(Video) Exquisite first-touch from Mason Mount leads to Chelsea second vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea now has one foot firmly inside next month’s FA Cup final.

The Blues, who are battling it out in Sunday’s semi-final against Crystal Palace, now lead two-nil, thanks to goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Coming into the game, both sides would have known that a final against Liverpool was up for grabs and it appears to be the Blues who are the team to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Following Loftus-Cheek’s opener just after the hour mark, fellow midfielder Mount has doubled his side’s lead.

Mason Mount goal vs Palace. Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives. He is back. pic.twitter.com/VfsNSES1Db — ?? (@RHv2i) April 17, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 1