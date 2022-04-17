(Video) Goal line scramble sees Bruno Guimaraes poke ball in to level score vs. Leicester City

Bruno Guimaraes is quickly becoming a St James’ Park fan-favourite.

The Brazilian midfielder, who only joined the Magpies during the January transfer window, has already scored two Premier League goals, with his latest coming in Sunday’s Premier League match against Leicester City.

Despite falling behind to an early strike from Ademola Lookman, Eddie Howe’s Magpies have fought back valiantly to level proceedings before the half-time break.

Midfielder Guimaraes found himself on his opponent’s goal line and somehow managed to poke the ball beyond goalkeeper Kasper Schiemichael.

Despite a lengthy VAR review, the goal was rightfully awarded.