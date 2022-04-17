Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned Harry Kane’s off-field actions after Tottenham lost at home to Brighton.

Kane was surprisingly uninvolved as Tottenham were fairly beaten by Brighton on Saturday. The week before Kane was pivotal in Tottenham’s win against Aston Villa, creating three goals.

However, Agbonlahor has questionedjet-lagged whether a recent trip to The Masters affected his game, as seen in the video below from talkSPORT.

? “Harry Kane flying out to The Masters… was that right for him to do?” ?? “Questions have to be asked. The way he played was like he was jet lagged.” Gabby Agbonlahor asks if Harry Kane’s trip to The Masters contributed to Spurs’ loss yesterday pic.twitter.com/6ghYnfaXlR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 17, 2022

Kane flew from the Aston Villa game, straight to The Masters, a golf tournament in America. Agbonlahor has questioned whether Kane was jet-lagged after his poor performance at home to Brighton.