Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned Harry Kane’s off-field actions after Tottenham lost at home to Brighton.

Kane was surprisingly uninvolved as Tottenham were fairly beaten by Brighton on Saturday. The week before Kane was pivotal in Tottenham’s win against Aston Villa, creating three goals.

However, Agbonlahor has questionedjet-lagged whether a recent trip to The Masters affected his game, as seen in the video below from talkSPORT.

Kane flew from the Aston Villa game, straight to The Masters, a golf tournament in America. Agbonlahor has questioned whether Kane was jet-lagged after his poor performance at home to Brighton.

