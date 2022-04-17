(Video) Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens FA Cup semi-final scoring with emphatic volley

Chelsea is off the mark in their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

The hotly contested tie, which is being played out under the famous Wembley arches, sees Thomas Tuchel’s Blues and Patrick Viera’s Eagles vying for a place in next month’s final where Liverpool awaits.

The game had proven to be a stalemate for the first hour, however, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was subbed on in place of Mateo Kovacic in the first half, has blasted his side into the lead with an emphatic volley.

