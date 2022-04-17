(Video) Scenes at St James’ Park as Bruno Guimaraes scores 95th minute diving header vs. Leicester

Bruno Guimaraes is already a hero at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Toon from Lyon in January, has become his side’s main man again during their Premier League match against Leicester City on Sunday.

The Magpies found themselves one-nil down thanks to a well-taken corner kick resulting in a fine finish from Ademola Lookman.

However, after netting a brace, with his second coming by way of an emphatic diving header with just seconds left on the clock, Guimaraes’ name can now be heard ringing all around Tyneside.

