(Video) Tomas Soucek scores from free-kick to level score vs. Burnley

West Ham United have levelled the score at 1-1 against Burnley in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Looking to continue their impressive form which has included recently knocking Lyon out of the Europa League, David Moyes’ Hammers will be hopeful they can remain in the race to qualify for Champions League football next season.

In action against relegation-threatened Burnley, who sacked long-time manager Sean Dyche on Friday, the Hammers, although trailing in the first half, have managed to equalise thanks to midfielder Tomas Soucek.

