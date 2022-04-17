West Ham star buys house in Liverpool ahead of potential surprise summer exit

West Ham could be set to see one of their most important players depart this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who reckon defender Aaron Cresswell has bought a new home in Merseyside.

Cresswell, 32, was born in Liverpool and began his career with the Reds’ youth academy.

However, after failing to remain on the Reds’ books, Cresswell opted to begin his professional career with Tranmere Rovers before joining Ipswich in 2011 where he played for three years before joining West Ham.

MORE: (Video) Paul Pogba left blooded and annoyed following head-kick from Harry Maguire

The last eight years have seen the English full-back turn out in claret and blue and following David Moyes’ arrival in 2017, Cresswell has become an important figure.

However, with his deal set to expire at the end of next season and no signs, yet, of renewal, this summer could see the Hammers look to cash in.

The Sun’s report says: “Cresswell is happy to stay at West Ham but knows he will be heading ‘home’ at some point and may even find a move to a local club this summer.”

Therefore, should the 32-year-old opt to leave the country’s capital, West Ham, who aren’t blessed with left-backs, will likely look to sign a replacement.