West Ham could sell defender Issa Diop to Lyon this summer for just £8m.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claim the Ligue 1 side has already held talks with Diop’s agent.

It has been noted that sporting director Vincent Ponsot is keen on signing the French centre-back and with just one year left on his deal, could do so for a very modest fee.

Should the Hammers offload the 25-year-old this summer then it is virtually a given that manager David Moyes will want to bring in a replacement.

Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson are both well into their thirties and Kurt Zouma is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury recently.