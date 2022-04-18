Arsenal target versatile midfielder to bolster midfield next season

Arsenal have joined the race to sign midfielder Florian Grilliitsch from Hoffenheim as they look to strengthen their midfield for next season.

The 26-year-old is a free agent in the summer and has already informed Hoffenheim that he will not renew and is now seeking the best move for his career.

Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs interested alongside AC Milan according to Todofichajes, but it should be expected that more clubs will join the race given the absence of a transfer fee.

Grillitsch is a midfielder who has been at Hoffenheim since 2017 after joining from Werder Bremen and has played a total of 178 matches throughout the course of his career in the Bundesliga.

The Austrian is a ball-winning or box-to-box midfielder but can play as a deep-lying playmaker as well. The 26-year-old has also filled in at centre-back, given his 6ft1 frame and ball-playing abilities.

With Mohamed Elneny’s deal expiring this summer, the Austrian could be his replacement, as Arsenal need more options in midfield.

This would be a risk-free move for the Gunners should they move for the Austrian, as the 26-year-old is free and has shown the ability that he can move up another level in his career.

The Gunners lack bodies in two holding midfield positions and have only relied on Albert Sambi Lokonga to fall back on when one of Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey have not been available.

Therefore, it is likely that we could see Florian Grillitsch in a red and white shirt next season.