Bahrain asset company enter £840m talks to takeover Serie A giants

The Bahrain Embassy has confirmed that asset management Invest Corporation has entered into talks to take over Serie A giants AC Milan.

The Italian side, which has well over £400m worth of talent on its books (Transfermarkt), is the latest club side to become subject to a proposed bumper takeover.

#Bahrain ?? based asset manager @Investcorp has entered in exclusive talks to buy Italian #SerieA club #ACMilan for $1.1 billion.

Investcorp was founded in 1982, offers a diverse and truly global investment portfolio and manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe pic.twitter.com/ZRpEWriPVo — Bahrain Embassy UK (@BahrainEmbUK) April 18, 2022

Most notably in the Premier League, Newcastle United was recently taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium, which now sees the Magpies as the world’s richest club.

Chelsea, given owner Roman Abramovich’s recent sanctioning, are also up for sale, with a successful bidder expected to pay over an eye-watering £3bn for the privilege.

Speaking recently in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s impending sale, top footballing agent Jon Smith, who used to represent the late Diego Maradonna, said: “I was talking to a couple of the potential inbound Chelsea bidders recently and the price discussions are now around the £3bn mark, which is by far the biggest sale of a football club, anywhere, in the world.”

When it comes to AC Milan’s proposed takeover, fans, who have watched the side fall way short of their historic achievements, will likely be pleased to hear that serious investment could soon be on its way.

However, with talks believed to include mind-boggling sums within the region of £840m ($1.1bn), any potential takeover will almost certainly take a lot of time to finalise.