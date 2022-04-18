Crystal Palace identify Conor Gallagher replacement from Scottish giants

Crystal Palace are said to be interested in Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and are stepping up their efforts to sign the midfielder this summer as the Eagles look to replace Conor Gallagher.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Palace are keeping tabs on Aribo and sent scouts to watch him in Thursday’s thrilling win over Braga at Ibrox, which was a historic night for Rangers as they reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The 25-year-old is receiving a lot of attention from the Premier League, as clubs such as Aston Villa and Leicester City are also said to be interested in signing the midfielder, according to the Daily Record.

Aribo is a left-footed midfielder, who can operate in central and attacking midfield roles as well as out wide. The 25-year-old is a big man at 6ft2 and has a strong frame to battle it out in a Premier League midfield.

The Englishman joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic in June 2019 and was part of the side that won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in a decade in his second season with the club under Steven Gerrard and with Villa one of the interested clubs, could that help the Birmingham club steal a march on Palace in the race for his signature?

Aribo has bagged eight goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this term and is in contention for the Glasgow club’s player of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has a contract with the Glasgow giants until the summer of 2023 and it could be an interesting battle for his signature.

Crystal Palace seems to be the most interested at present, as they are set to lose Conor Gallagher in the summer, as the 22-year-old has to return to his parent club, Chelsea.

The London club are going from strength to strength under Patrick Vieira and could Aribo now be set to join the Eagles on their flight up the table.