Crystal Palace star says he would like to move to La Liga

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has admitted that he would one day like to return to former club Valencia.

Although the Spanish shot-stopper was on the bench for the Eagles’ recent FA Cup semi-final match against Chelsea at Wembley, he has still played a key role in recent times.

Featuring in 26 Premier League matches this season, the 35-year-old, who has one year left on his deal, continues to be a mainstay in Patrick Vieira’s starting 11.

However, with his impending free agency now very much on the horizon, the talented goalkeeper, who spoke recently to AS, admitted he would one day like to return back to his native Spain.

“I have one year left on my contract and an optional one at Palace,” Guita said.

“I’m very comfortable in the Premier League, it’s amazing how you live football here. I have less and less years left and I don’t know if I will have those years to be able to return to Spain. I would like to return to Valencia.

“I think I could have played for many years at Valencia. Being a Valencianista, leaving the quarry… how can I not want to return to Valencia?”