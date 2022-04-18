Fulham seek out Arsenal star for loan move ahead of Premier League return

Fulham are sitting comfortably at the top of the Championship with a nine-point lead and are in touching distance of winning the division and promotion back to the Premier League.

The London club have been a bit of a yo-yo club in recent years, going up and down between the first and second divisions in England, and this time around they want to make a better attempt at staying in the top flight.

The Cottagers finished 18th in the Premier League last season but were still nine points off 17th placed Burnley and have been playing brilliantly under former Everton boss Marco Silva this campaign.

With a return to England’s top division imminent, the London club have started to plan their recruitment for the new season and have already drawn up a list of targets according to the Daily Mail.

One of these is Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and is wanted at Craven Cottage next season on a similar agreement.

The 20-year-old has played 15 times for The Boro this season, scoring just the three goals with a further two assists in the Championship.

The Arsenal youngster is highly rated by those that know him but has only made two substitute appearances for the Gunners so far.

Fulham needs to stay up next season to stop the yo-yo pattern from developing any further and many will wonder if signing an unproven 20-year-old is the way to go about it.