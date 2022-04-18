‘Gutted’ David Moyes criticises West Ham ace following missed chance against Burnley

West Ham would have hoped to take all three points against Burnley on Sunday after watching both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal slip up in the race for top four.

Although Manchester United gained in the race for Champions League qualification after narrowly beating Norwich City 3-2, West Ham failed to take full advantage after only managing a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley.

The Hammers’ frustrations would only have been added to after striker Michail Antonio missed a glaring opportunity to win the game.

Speaking about his side’s disappointing afternoon in front of goal, manager David Moyes admitted the Londoners need to get Antonio full firing.

“In truth, we should have killed the game off,” the Scottish tactician said.

“Even the couple near the end, we had great chances to seal it. Maybe you’d say we had a bit of ill fortune, but we needed a win today and it’s disappointing we didn’t get it.

“We need Michail Antonio’s goals because if you’re going to challenge and you want to be at the top, you need to take your opportunities when you make them. Today, we didn’t take our opportunities. We had a great chance and we’ve not taken it.

“Today was a great opportunity for us and we’ve let that go. I’m gutted with that and I’ve not got a great deal to say about it.”