Journalist offers exciting transfer update on West Ham-linked defender

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is wanted by several clubs.

The USMNT international, who has spent this season out on loan with Celtic, has enjoyed a successful campaign.

Having so far featured in 41 matches, in all competitions, Carter-Vickers, 24, has played a key role in the Hoops’ season, which looks destined to see them lift the Scottish Premiership title for the 52nd time.

Although Celtic would like to turn the 24-year-old’s move permanent, it could be back in England’s top-flight where the American finds his long-term future.

MORE: Premier League plotting major change ahead of next season

More Stories / Latest News
‘Gutted’ David Moyes criticises West Ham ace following missed chance against Burnley
West Ham set for summer battle with Newcastle over £120,000-a-week Man United star
Mikel Arteta says he has to stop ambitious Arsenal player from training too much

Alongside the Hammers, it has been reported that Leicester City, Wolves, Watford and Burnley are all also interested in the defender.

However, with both Watford and Burnley candidates to be relegated, the former trio are likely to be better positioned to secure his signature.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport about the Tottenham Hotspur defender’s situation, journalist Dean Jones said: “In terms of Carter-Vickers, the player has not made a decision yet.

“It sounds to me like he would rather be in the Premier League if possible, but he needs to see what opportunities genuinely open up.”

More Stories Cameron Carter-Vickers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.