Journalist says Spurs’ record-signing has no way back into club and his days are ‘numbered’

Tottenham Hotspur signed Tanguy Ndombele from French side Lyon for a record £54m in 2019.

However, following what has turned out to be an abysmal three years in London, chairman Daniel Levy will be massively regretting that decision.

Ndombele has never lived up to his sky-high price tag and following a public spat with notoriously strict Italian manager Antonio Conte, this January saw the French midfielder shipped off back to his old club on loan until the end of the season.

Despite having another three years left on his deal with the Lilywhites, this summer looks certain to see the club’s hierarchy find a way to move the box-to-box midfielder on permanently.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the 25-year-old’s precarious future, journalist Peter O’Rourke said: “I can’t see any way back for him at Tottenham, even though he’s still the club’s record signing.



“It just didn’t work out for him. I think his days at Tottenham are numbered.”