La Liga side approach agent of outgoing Man United star

Last week Nemanja Matic announced that he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season and will seek a new challenge elsewhere.

The Serbian has been at Old Trafford since 2017 having joined from fellow Premier League side Chelsea and has played 246 times in England’s top division, winning 149 – a 60.5% win rate.

The 33-year-old was once considered one of the best midfielders in the league and was included in the PFA Team of the season for the 2014/15 season, a year in which Chelsea won the league title.

But now his time in England seems to be up and a new challenge in a country that he has never played in before might have just emerged.

Atlético Madrid have approached the agent of Matic to ask about his situation, as Simeone seeks to add muscle and experience to their midfield and the Serbian can provide just that.

This is according to Todofichajes, who state that the 33-year-old would have prioritized continuing in England or going to Germany, but an offer from Atleti could make him change his mind.

Los Colchoneros have not yet presented an offer to the player but everything indicates that between now and the end of the market they will make a move.

This would be a surprise move if Simeone goes for Matic as the La Liga side’s midfield is already packed full of talent. They just signed Rodrigo De Paul last summer and already have that experience with the likes of Herrera, Koke and Kondogbia in the squad.

Matic is free though and that could be a big incentive for Atleti to grab him up.