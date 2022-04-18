Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has been speaking about his future amidst hope from the Gunners that they can renew the Frenchman’s contract.

The striker is out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and Mikel Arteta spoke last month about wanting to keep the 30-year-old, stating via the Daily Mirror:

“I think with Alex it’s very clear what he brings to the team. He’s shown it consistently since I’ve been here, and what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way, and when we all align on the same page.”

The Arsenal captain has been speaking about his future to Canal+ and said: “I’m in discussion with a lot of clubs, I’m open. I want to play European football”

The former Lyon striker then went on to talk about his former club and opened the door to a move back to France by saying: “I never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to go back to the club once or twice a year. Lyon know that I’m free. We’ll see”.

Alexandre Lacazette tells @canalplus: "I’m in discussion with a lot of clubs, I’m open. I want to play European football", @gffn reports. ?? #AFC "I never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to go back to the club once or twice a year. Lyon know that I’m free. We'll see". pic.twitter.com/9JyZoHi1A6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2022

This seems to suggest that Lacazette has already made up his mind on his future and has his heart set on a move back to Lyon.

The Arsenal captain has played 153 times for the Gunners in the Premier League and has scored 54 goals since joining the Gunners back in 2017. The next month could be his last in North London, as his most recent comments don’t bode well for a renewal.