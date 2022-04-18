Leicester City attacker wanted Newcastle United move in January

Leicester City attacker Ayoze Perez was reportedly keen on a move back to former club Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from The Chronicle, which claims the Spanish wide-attacker was open to rejoining his old club during the winter window.

Of course, as we know now, a move back to the North East was never on the cards with the Magpies opting against making the Foxes’ an offer.

However, with just one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium, should the Toon fancy taking a punt on their old attacker, they could get him for a relatively low fee this summer, or delay another season and pick him for nothing next season.

Since joining the Foxes in 2019, Perez has gone on to feature in 94 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 23 goals along the way.