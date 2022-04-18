Liverpool could be set for new shirt sponsor after next season

Crown Paints, Candy, Carlsberg and Standard Chartered are all names that have been seen on the front of a Liverpool Jersey over the years but the Reds may now be set to add a new name to that list.

The Premier League side’s current sponsor Standard Chartered has yet to sign up for an extension and sources have told The Athletic that it is considering channelling its resources elsewhere.

Therefore, talks over a new shirt sponsorship deal have begun as the club sets about trying to replace their current £40 million-a-year contract with the global financial services company, which is set to expire at the end of next season.

Liverpool have already held preliminary talks with other companies about potentially coming on board and the deal will certainly be a big one, such as the Red’s recent deal with sportswear brand Nike, which could earn the Merseyside club up to £100million a year according to the Liverpool Echo.

Standard Chartered’s logo has been seen on the front of Liverpool shirts since they took over from Carlsberg in the summer of 2010 and their sponsorship has coincided with one of the best periods in Liverpool’s history, in which they won the Premier League title for the first time back in 2020.

As of now, The Athletic report that Liverpool and Standard Chartered insist that discussions are ongoing and that no final decision has been made over whether their long-running partnership will continue beyond 2023.

Liverpool will be looking for more than £40million a season from whoever decides to be the next main name on the famous Red shirt but one thing is for certain, is that the Merseyside club will not be short of companies looking to fill the space.