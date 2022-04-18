Liverpool set to miss out on target as winger starts talks over a new contract

Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn has stated that the Bavarian club have opened up talks with Serge Gnabry over a new contract.

The Bayern winger’s contract is up in the summer of 2023 and the German club would have had to sell him this summer or risk losing the 26-year-old for free upon the expiration of his contract.

Speaking to Sport1, Kahn stated: “We are in talks. Serge knows what we as a club ask of him, also in terms of performance.

“He is in a process of reflection. As soon as things become clearer we will announce it.”

Gnabry has been linked to Liverpool by GOAL, as an option for the right-wing position, should Mohamed Salah decide to leave the club but now that potentially looks set to end, unless the Reds can convince the German otherwise.

Although talks have begun, it does not necessarily mean that the 26-year-old will sign but the problem for all the interested parties is if Bayern wants him to stay, he will stay.

GOAL stated that the Germany international wants to make sure he is making the right decision with regards to how he continues his career, with sporting goals and personal achievements equally as important to him as financial gain, which are boxes the German champions can tick.

The former Arsenal player has the contract according to Kahn so all that is left is for the 26-year-old to make a decision. It is unlikely that the German player will leave the Allianz Arena but if he does there will be plenty of clubs ready to fight for his signature.

Gnabry has played 167 games for Bayern and the Bavarian club will hope that that figure increases over the coming years.