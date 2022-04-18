Man United fan-favourite involved in nasty car crash

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was reportedly involved in a car accident on Monday morning.

That’s according to a recent report from the BBC’s Simon Peach, who claims the Red Devils’ number 18 was caught up in a road traffic collision.

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash this morning but thankfully it sounds like all parties avoided serious injuries. The #MUFC playmaker is set to train today — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) April 18, 2022

Thankfully it has also been reported that the Portugal international has come away from the incident unscathed and is expected to train like normal later on in the day.

Obviously, it goes without saying that we are exceptionally relieved to hear that not only Fernandes, but all other people involved came away unhurt.

However, from a purely footballing perspective, United will be thankful their first-choice attacking midfielder did not suffer any injuries.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of preparing for a fierce encounter against bitter-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Although United’s season has largely been disappointing, denting their rivals’ title hopes will still provide a small sense of satisfaction.