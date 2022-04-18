Mauricio Pochettino emerges as a surprise candidate for huge European club

Mauricio Pochettino’s name has been thrown around for many jobs in recent years and the latest was of course Manchester United, but with the Argentine set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, a new club has emerged as a potential destination.

According to Todofichajes, Bayern Munich are said to not be entirely happy with Julian Nagelsmann following the German giant’s shock Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal and if the Bundesliga outfit decides to opt for a change, Pochettino seems to be the man the German champions like the most.

Bayern paid RB Leipzig a record-breaking €25million fee in order to require the German coach according to Sky Sports, as the 34-year-old is considered one of the best in the world and the German giants wanted to make their move early when replacing the outgoing Hansi Flick.

The Bundesliga giants started the season brilliantly and looked better than the side who won all six trophies available under Flick but since the turn of the year, things have not been going to plan.

Bayern have not been convincing in the league and were dumped out of the Champions League after a shock exit at the hands of Villarreal and that’s after already being knocked out of the DFB-Pokal after losing to Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-0 back in October.

Winning just the league is not good enough for Bayern and that will always cause a problem for any manager but why would they replace him with a man who has achieved the same this year?

Pochettino has not been convincing himself this season and has seen his stock take a bit of a hit, which could have been a reason for Man United opting for Erik Ten Hag over the former Spurs boss.

The decision on Nagelsmann has not yet been made, but after paying €25million for his services, it is hard to believe that we will not see the German coach on the Bayern bench next season.

The record German champions aren’t a club that makes silly knee-jerk decisions, despite what is being reported.