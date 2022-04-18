Mikel Arteta says he has to stop ambitious Arsenal player from training too much

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped the praise on midfielder Martin Odegaard.

The Spanish tactician signed Odegaard from Real Madrid last year. Although the Norway international arrived in London on a short-term loan, Arsenal was quick to make the midfielder’s switch permanent at the end of last season in a deal worth £31.5m.

Since his arrival at the Emirates, Odegaard, 23, has helped transform the Gunners’ fortunes.

Featuring in 53 matches, in all competitions, the 23-year-old has directly contributed to an impressive 14 goals and already looks to be one of the club’s better pieces of business.

Arteta on Arsenal’s Odegaard

Discussing recently just how much of an impact Odegaard has had on the club, Arteta suggested that the young playmaker’s work ethic was the main factor behind his decent performances.

“He is first and foremost a special person,” Arteta told TV2.

“He is very well raised. You can see it in his behaviour, how he communicates with people and how respectful he is with everyone.

“Martin has a special passion for football. He wants to talk about football, he wants to get better and he wants to understand why things happen.

“He is extremely open. He will do anything to reach the level he can reach. He has developed so much this season.

“I have to stop him. Martin will train in the afternoon and in the evening in addition to everything else. You have to stop him. He just wants more and more.”

Fans will surely love hearing the side’s manager confirm that one of their most influential players is doing all he can to improve his game.

The club’s fanbase has recently endured a saga with former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January.

The Gabonese forward, who was a senior player and believed to be on some of the highest wages, had multiple run-ins with the club’s hierarchy after a series of disciplinary breaches resulted in the striker being dropped.

Therefore, it goes without saying, learning another high-profile player is taking the club seriously and is putting in the work required will go down a treat with the side’s loyal fans.