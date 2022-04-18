Newcastle United in talks to sign attacking midfield wonderkid

Newcastle United have held talks to sign highly-rated attacking midfielder Alex Lowry from Rangers.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies have stepped up their efforts to sign the 18-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

Although several other top clubs are reportedly interested in luring the talented teenager away from Scotland’s top-flight, it is Eddie Howe’s Magpies who are believed to be at the front of the queue after holding talks with the player’s agent last week.

Since signing up to the Gers’ youth academy, Lowry, who is highly rated among the club’s recruitment team, has featured in 13 matches, in all competitions, including four appearances for the senior first-team.

Lowry, whose contract expires next year, has scored three goals and provided a further two assists.

