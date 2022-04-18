Premier League plotting major change ahead of next season

Next season in the Premier League could be the first time fans get to hear from managers at half-time.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims that should the groundbreaking proposal be approved, broadcasters will be able to interview managers and coaches either at the start or the end, of half-time.

Interviewing coaches at a game’s mid-way point is very common in the US but something that football fans have yet to experience.

That could all be set to change though after plans were recently sent to all clubs to vote on.

It has been noted that the proposal, in its current form, suggests managers of teams who are losing at half-time will not be approached and each manager will be limited to five interviews per season.

Although never been seen before, the proposal is likely to go down well with fans who continue to drive this relentless thirst for content. Clubs, on the other hand, probably not so much.

Klopp, in particular, has been known for his public spats with reporters with BT Sport’s Des Kelly most famously coming under fire from the German.

Raging after being forced to play an early kick-off last season, Klopp said: “Well you work for them. Ask [former Sheffield United boss] Chris Wilder how we can work on that. I don’t know how often I have to say it, but you pick the 12.30 kick-offs.

“I’m sure 100 per cent you will get praise from this interview for getting it stuck on him.

“What I want to say is I only go for broadcasters because of the Wednesday to Saturday 12.30.”

A fascinating interview between Jurgen Klopp and @TheDesKelly discussing Liverpool’s draw with Brighton, the Reds’ injuries and fixture schedule. pic.twitter.com/s0BhahlUsP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Who wouldn’t want to see more of those raw emotions though?

What do you think of the proposal? – Let us know in the comments.