Ralf Rangnick breaks silence on Erik ten Hag’s impending Man United appointment

Manchester United fans are wondering when the Red Devils will announce Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

The highly-rated Dutchman has been on the verge of being appointed as the 20-times league winner’s next permanent boss for several weeks now.

However, with official confirmation yet to be received, there remains a lot of uncertainty over when the 52-year-old’s appointment will be completed.

Until fans are given the green light, interim manager Ralf Rangnick remains the top man at United with the German in the process of preparing the side for a gigantic clash against bitter-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Although United’s season is all but dead and buried, denting their rivals’ title hopes, as well as getting one back after suffering a 5-0 defeat in the previous fixture, will certainly serve as a small consolation.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster encounter at Anfield, Rangnick, when asked about when the club could announce ten Hag, (as quoted by MEN), said: “I don’t know. This is an issue for the club and the board and as soon as there is something to announce then I’m pretty sure the club will make that announcement.

“Right now, that doesn’t affect our preparation for the game tomorrow or the game on Saturday.

“We are fully aware that out of those six games we probably need almost maximum points and you can see even other teams are dropping points.

“This is about being consistent and the team that will finish fourth will be who is most committed to that.”

Tuesday night’s Premier League game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.