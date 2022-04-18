Spurs midfielder unfollows club on social media, hints at summer transfer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has not taken the Lilywhites’ disappointing one-nil defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend well.

The out of favour midfielder, who has been linked with a move away from London for several months, has recently unfollowed his employers on social media, hinting his unhappiness could lead to him exiting the club at the end of the season.

MORE: Premier League plotting major change ahead of next season

We exclusively reported last year that Winks is preparing to leave the Lilywhites in the near future, with the likes of Everton interested in offering him a route out of his London nightmare.

Despite welcoming Italian manager Antonio Conte to the club just a few months ago, Winks has seen his playing time continue to be restricted.

Having started in just nine Premier League games all season, this summer certainly looks to be the time that fans will see the 26-year-old move on.