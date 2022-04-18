The Premier League could be Neymar’s last hope

This summer is set to be a game-changing one for Paris Saint-Germain as they set about trying to restructure the club and their approach in trying to become the best team in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to leave the club at the end of the season having failed to live up to expectations and the Paris club’s sporting director Leonardo could also receive his marching orders but is going about his work normally at present, according to GOAL.

A tough decision PSG will have to make outside of those two, is the future of world-record signing Neymar. The winger’s time in Paris has not gone smoothly since joining the club from Barcelona in 2017 and could make way for the club to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract.

According to Todofichajes, Leonardo has already indicated to the player that he must seek a new destination but the problem is that there aren’t many clubs that can afford the Brazilian.

Man United have already tested signing the PSG star in the past but finally ruled it out and the report suggests teams like Aston Villa, West Ham or Newcastle could be thinking about signing the 30-year-old.

If any of those clubs were to sign the Brazilian superstar, the winger would have to significantly drop his wages, as only Newcastle could potentially afford him.

Although they have failed to secure his signature in the past, this is a move that has Man United written all over it. Neymar is a superstar and is very marketable, which the Glazers will like and the 30-year-old is in great form at present, which United will hope he can keep up next season.

It would all most likely depend on whether Ronaldo leaves in the summer or not and that would be as a result of the Manchester club not getting into the Champions League, which Neymar might not want either.

If that doesn’t bother the Brazilain, then Newcastle could come to the fore. The former Barcelona man would be a statement signing for the Magpies and would show the rest of the league that they are ready to compete and have arrived.